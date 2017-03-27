Adele's record-breaking Australasian tour

British superstar Adele has made history, singing to more than 700,000 fans from Australia and New Zealand and smashing peak attendance records at every tour venue she has performed at.

Adele's third and final concert took place at Mt Smart last night, attracting 40,000 people who braved Auckland's wet weather bomb.

It was the singer's first ever time performing in New Zealand. Adele's New Zealand shows broke records for ticket sales. No other artist has sold out Mt Smart Stadium three times.

Adele's Australasian tour began in Perth, with a sold-out crowd of 65,000 fans and was the fastest sell out and the highest-selling concert ever at the West Australian Football Commission.

Gabba Stadium in Brisbane hosted Adele's two sold-out shows in front of 120,000 fans, setting a new attendance record for the city.

Adele then made her way to Sydney's ANZ Stadium where she played the biggest single concert that Australia has ever seen. Almost 200,000 fans attended across two shows, making it the largest audience since the closing ceremony of the 2000 Olympic Games.

At Adelaide Oval a record-breaking audience in excess of 70,000 came through the turnstiles. It was the largest attendance ever for a concert in South Australia – and for any event held at Adelaide Oval, surpassing the 1965 SANFL Grand Final.

The Australian leg of the tour concluded in Melbourne on March 19 with two sold-out, record-breaking shows at Etihad Stadium, performed to a combined audience of more than 150,000 people and shattering the venue peak attendance figures two nights in a row.

Adele performed her three final Southern Hemisphere shows at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on March 23, 25 and 26, with total ticket sales in excess of 130,000, a new record for any New Zealand concert tour and nearly 40,000 tickets more than any other artist has sold in the city of sails.