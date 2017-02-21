Addressing the stigma around sanitary items and its pricing

The issue around lowering the prices of sanitary items has been a discussion for a long time now. It has come up once again, after the Government agency announced on Monday that a funding application for the sanitary items was received in late 2016.

Trish Malcolm from Wellington City Mission says that there is a significant proportion of Māori women that are in need and so that is something that we need to address really well and again it’s that thing of doing it appropriately because a lot of Māori woman that is something that they are really shy about.

Pharmac have issued a statement saying that their first step is to determine whether or not the application falls within the scope of PHARMAC's work but Trish says that it is also a community issue and that we need to come up with creative ways to address it.

Should GST be on sanitary items?

Or is there another way to do that or we do pay it forward with coffee, so could you have to pay it forward in high schools where you have the dispensers where you could actually find a way to make that happen.

These were some of the ideas that were thought of in our interview with Trish and a possible solution to the problem.

Pharmac says that work on whether or not it is in scope is currently underway.