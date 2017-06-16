Actor and Artist Mika announces candidacy for Opportunities Party

Actor and artist Mika (Ngāi Tahu) will stand in Auckland Central for the Opportunities Party in the election in September. Mika spent years on the frontline helping youth through the Mika Haka Foundation, which works in schools and the community to help young people through the performing arts and physical culture.

He is a well-known face in the realm of performing arts. Now, Mika is taking a different turn and focussing on politics.

Mika says, “My primary areas are reducing inequality, youth and health issues. Youth are the ones who will look after us when we get older.”

Mika is the first celebrity to join Gareth Morgan's Opportunities Party and will be running as their candidate in the elections for Auckland Central.

"To live in Auckland you almost need to be a millionaire these days it is ridiculous.

“There are people like myself that can live in Auckland. But a lot of people can't,” says Mika.

Mika also says his role in politics is very different to his life as a performer.

“Him and I are completely opposite if you look at it. But hey, isn't that a positive thing isn't it we don't want everyone to look the same.”

Mika says he has been approached by other political parties, but the Opportunities Party's policies were the most appealing.

“Nikki Kaye we know each other we've worked together. I'm not so much about attacking other MPs I’m more about having my own voice. That's why I’m here. One of us will win,” says Mika.

Nikki Kaye has been at the helm of Auckland Central since 2008. After Jacinda Ardern ran and won the Mt Albert by-election in February, Labour's candidate now for Auckland Central is employment lawyer Helen White.