ABs team to face Lions announced

The All Blacks team to play the first Test against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park on Saturday has been named.

Kieran Read will make a return as captain, while Ardie Savea moves to the bench.

Rieko Ioane has been named on the left wing replacing Julian Savea in what will be Ioane's first start in his third Test. It will also be Ioane's third time facing the Lions in this year's DHL New Zealand Lions Series.

First five-eighth Aaron Cruden and Lima Sopoaga have been bracketed as first-five cover, with a decision to be made tomorrow.

All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen said, "This was a really tough team to pick because there were a number of players in great form vying for positions. But in the end the three selectors felt this was the best combination to take on the Lions in the first Test.

I'd also like to congratulate Rieko on getting his first start for the All Blacks. His outstanding form throughout the season this year, including against the Lions, has earned him his start on the wing."

Hansen said there was a massive amount of excitement within the team.

"There's a real understanding that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The players are well aware of the history of the All Blacks and the Lions and are determined to respect that history with their performances.

"We know this is a very good British and Irish Lions team; probably one of the best to have toured here. It'll be a battle of contrasting styles which makes it an intriguing Test to prepare for and to be part of. We know the importance of this match and we will bring real energy and intensity. It'll be a physical Test but, just as importantly, it will be a mental test.

The matchday 23 for the DHL New Zealand Lions Series Test is (with Test caps in brackets):

1. Joe Moody (25)

2. Codie Taylor (16)

3. Owen Franks (91)

4. Brodie Retallick (61)

5. Samuel Whitelock (85)

6. Jerome Kaino (78)

7. Sam Cane (41)

8. Kieran Read (97) - Captain

9. Aaron Smith (59)

10. Beauden Barrett (50)

11. Rieko Ioane (2)

12. Sonny Bill Williams (34)

13. Ryan Crotty (26)

14. Israel Dagg (62)

15. Ben Smith (61)

16. Nathan Harris (5)

17. Wyatt Crockett (59)

18. Charlie Faumuina (47)

19. Scott Barrett (5)

20. Ardie Savea (13)

21. TJ Perenara (30)

22. Aaron Cruden (47) / Lima Sopoaga (7)

23. Anton Lienert-Brown (10)