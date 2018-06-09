ABs go head-to-head with France

Thousands are expected at Auckland's Eden Park Stadium tonight to watch the All Blacks take on France.

Many French supporters are in town along with a mix of Kiwis.

24 years ago was the last time the French defeated the All Blacks at Eden Park.

This will be a huge occasion for lock Sam Whitelock who has been handed the captaincy.

His last outing as captain was when the All Blacks defeated Wales at the end of last year.

Halfback Aaron Smith says the team's focus, like every other match, is to look at the opposition's defence and attacking patterns.

They do have a game plan, he didn't give away too much, however, this is what he had to say ahead of his 72nd test cap for the All Blacks.

Out of the 23-players named in the All Blacks, seven are of Māori descent.