ABs captain making brushing teeth cool

All Blacks Captain Kieran Read is on a mission to make brushing teeth cool again.

Today he's gone back to his roots to surprise his former primary Ōpāheke School in Papakura to teach them about oral health.

Figures show Māori children are 1 and a half times more likely than non-Māori to have teeth extracted due to decay, abscess or infection.

Through a science experiment using sugar and yeast, Read taught the children how sugar affects their teeth and what to do to keep them healthy.

Te Kāea will have more on this story tonight at 5:30pm.