Aboriginal land owners to close world famous Ayers Rock

Australia’s Ayers Rock is set to close in 2019 so traditional owners can preserve its sacred significance.

NITV reporter Ryan Liddle spoke to Kawekōrero Reporters about Ayers Rock which he says is traditionally known as Uluru.

“It is an internationally renowned natural wonder of the world,” said Liddle.

“It also has an extra significance to us as indigenous people from there. There are ancient stories associated with Uluru, that range hundreds of kilometres in every direction. It was also a traditional meeting place. An area for learning, for hunting, for camping. So it’s got a lot of significance to Aboriginal people.”

Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, where Ayers Rock is situated, was handed back to the traditional owners of the area in 1985. Then it was leased to the Australian Government who have since co-managed it with traditional land owners. But it hasn’t always been easy to manage the safety of tourists climbing the rock.

“There have been 30 deaths of people who have tried to climb Uluru,” said Liddle.

“There’s rescues every year which not only endanger Parks and Wildlife staff and the rescue efforts with police and emergency services. There’s no facilities at the top of Uluru for water or going to the toilet.”

Around 400,000 people visit Uluru every year but since the number of climbers declined to 16 per cent this year, it was decided to close access to the rock.