9-year-old missing boy found in Wellington

Xion Flaws. Source: NZ Police

A 9-year-old boy in Tawa near Wellington has been found after going missing since last night.

After a 12-hour search Xion Flaws was found by a member of the public in a bush near Chastudon Place at around 9am this morning.

Police sergeant Anthony Harmer says he is safe and well and will be checked over by medical staff and reunited with his whānau.

Xion was found near Chastudon Place this morning. Source: Google maps

Police said prior to going missing he was last seen on Greer Crescent in Tawa at around 8pm last night.

“Police Search and Rescue teams focused on the Tawa area overnight as well as carrying out door knocks,” police said in a statement.

He was wearing a grey Fila t-shirt, blue jean shorts and white converse shoes.