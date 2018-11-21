$80m investment for South Auckland Hospitals

Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, has announced an $80 million investment into fixing the infrastructure problems at Middlemore Hospital and the Manukau SuperClinic.

She says it is a priority for the Coalition Government to improve the access to high-quality health services provided in world-class facilities.

"Improving the state of our hospitals is a priority. In our first Budget $750 million of new funding was set aside for capital works - with today's $80 million dollar investment we have allocated well over $600 million of that to key projects."

Ardern says these problems have occurred due to poor maintenance throughout the years.

"Problems with leaky buildings, including rot and mold in the walls, and earthquake-prone facilities are all symptoms of years of neglect and under investment.”

Health Minister David Clark said today's announcement was a welcome step in what would be an ongoing process of renewing Middlemore and other DHB facilities.

"These projects will significantly improve the standard of key facilities. They will also help Counties Manukau DHB better handle a growing population with some of the most challenging health needs in New Zealand.”

Clark says this is a big task and requires planning in order to not disrupt the patients and staff and their daily schedule.

“This is about delivering the quality facilities and services that people need and deserve. This is a Government committed to that task."