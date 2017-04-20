8-year-old girl rescued from Manukau Harbour

Coastguard volunteers rescued an 8-year-old girl from the Manukau Harbour after she and her father fell out of their dinghy last night. Her father has not yet been found.

The 12 foot dinghy was located by a local fisherman near the Papakura Channel with fishing equipment still on board.

Coastguard put out an urgent call to volunteers to activate two rescue vessels from Coastguard Papakura. The rescue team then heard the young girl's voice. At this time she was believed to have been separated from her father for over an hour.

Despite being cold, exhausted and confused, the girl was unharmed. She was then taken by helicopter to an awaiting ambulance at Auckland Airport.

Coastguard volunteers continued to search into the night for the missing man along with Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Police Eagle Helicopter and the Airport Emergency Service Hovercraft. They covered an area of approximately 10NM before being stood down by Police shortly after 2300 hours last night.

Coastguard volunteers from Papakura will continue to search the Papakura Channel and surrounding areas this morning supported by an aerial search by the Police Helicopter.