750 volunteers needed for homeless 'census'

Auckland mayor Phil Goff is on the hunt for 750 volunteers to help out with the city's first homelessness count.

It'll take place on September 17 and will include a survey and tally of those living without shelter in the Tāmaki Makaurau region.

"Our goal is to end homelessness, not just manage it. To do that we need robust data informing policy and services," says Goff.

“This count will significantly improve our understanding of the shape and scale of homelessness in Auckland.”

The survey will cover the region from Wellsford in the north to Waiuku in the south, Piha in the west and the Hunua Ranges in the east.

"There is little data on the size and nature of chronic homelessness across Auckland, which is why Auckland's homeless count is so critical.”

The data collected will be used to inform service delivery and national policy-making.

During the count volunteers will work in groups of three, including a team leader with experience working in the community, such as a social worker or NGO staff member.