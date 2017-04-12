700 students walk for water

Kelston Boys High School will “Walk for Water” to fundraise for a new water fountain branded with the school's values.

It is hoped that the water fountain will encourage healthy lifestyles and drinking water as the preferred choice.

Kelston Boys' High School Principal Brian Evans says, “It is about being fit and healthy, at the end of the day it is about relating this to the classroom, drinking water helps you learn, be active, be awake.”

Drinking water is one way to tackle obesity and prevent the rise of dental cavities, Evans adds.

In 2012, 55% of Pasifika children aged 2-14 years were overweight or obese and KBHS is home to 54% Pasifika students.

In 2016, The Ministries of Health and Education made an announcement to encourage all schools to provide water and low - fat milk only.

Te Kāea reporter Leah Te Whata will have more on this tonight at 5pm on Te Reo.