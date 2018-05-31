700 ancient Māori stone tools uncovered in Gisborne

At least 700 stone tools have been uncovered at the site of a Māori village in Gisborne, giving valuable insight into how Māori traded in pre-European times.

The site is unusual because of the density of materials that have been found in only a 2.5m deep plot.

"These stone tools are from all over the country. We've got material from the South Island, from the north of the South Island, we've got obsidian from the Bay of Plenty and from the central plateau Taupo, we've got churts from all up and down the coastline here," says Richard Walter, Professor of Archaeology at Otago University.

The discovery gives Otago University archaeologists valuable insight into how Māori traded and communicated with each other.

"When I say stone tools I'm talking about small flake tools that are used for cutting wood, skinning fish, skinning moa, that sort of thing- so these are small stone tools but to archaeologists, they are incredibly informative," says Walter.

The project began in 2016 and has partnered with Rongowhakaata and Ngāti Oneone, a project that has unearthed a number of moa and dog bones.

"All archaeological material like this is the property of the nation and needs to come under the management of the appropriate tangata whenua so they have mana whenua status over the materials and we facilitate that process as we are able to."

The materials from this 14th-century settlement are being analysed now, a process which should be completed in eight to nine months.