65th MWWL National Conference underway

Members of the Māori Women's Welfare League have gathered in Taranaki rohe for the organisation's 65th National Conference.

The event, which started yesterday, gives members the chance to celebrate their achievements over the past year.

Incumbent president Prue Kapua gave her address yesterday followed by MWWL patron Makau Ariki Atawhai.

Today's keynotes speakers include the Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy, renowned Māori entertainer Moana Jackson, and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

Rangatahi from each rohe will also have a chance to present their messages today.

The event ends on Saturday where results of the National President and Vice President election will be revealed before handing over to representatives from Te Tairāwhiti where the next conference will be held.

