61-year-old man faces charges in relation to Whangarei shooting

Police are continuing to investigate the deaths of Wendy and Natanya Campbell who were fatally shot at an address at Mt Tiger Road, Whangarei last month.

Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances that led to the tragic event and the history of Quinn Patterson.

Police have arrested a 61-year-old man and he faces a number of charges including allegedly supplying Quinn Patterson with firearms.

He has appeared in the Whangarei District Court this afternoon charged with the following:

- Unlawful possession of a MSSA x 3

- Supplying an MSSA to an unlicensed person x 3

- Supplying firearms to an unlicensed person x 3

He will next appear in the Whangarei District Court on 28 August 2017.