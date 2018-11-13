Topics: Housing, Tainui

$5.8mil new funding announced for whānau-led housing repairs

Minister for Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta has announced new funding of $5.8mil for 24 community-led housing repair projects which are receiving funding from the Māori Housing Network. 

Mahuta opened the fourth biennial National Māori Housing Conference at Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia today.

“Over 12,700 Māori are living in severe housing deprivation – twice as many as for the total population," she says, "including those living in overcrowded homes."

In her opening address, Mahuta announced a new workshop programme, Sorted Kāinga Ora, to help whānau Māori build their financial capability to achieve their housing aspirations.

Among those to receive the new funding are:  

  • Korimiti Consultancy Limited - $966,316 for repairs to 21 whānau homes in the South Canterbury, assessments to 10 whānau homes for repairs, and home maintenance planning workshops.
  • Kia Ora Ngātiwai Trust - $350,000 to extend repairs to 10 more whānau homes and provide training in home repairs and maintenance.
  • Habitat for Humanity Auckland - $284,500 for repairs to 15 whānau homes in Auckland and run six DIY workshops.
  • Te Hauora o Tūranganui-ā-Kiwa - $300,000 for repairs to 15 urban and rural homes in Gisborne, and eight home repairs workshops.

"I’m pleased with our step-change to make sure wherever possible we are leveraging projects to look at whānau enterprise opportunities, skills building, and social procurement," says Mahuta.

Sorted Kāinga Ora was developed by Te Puni Kōkiri and the Commission for Financial Capability to support projects by TPKs Māori Housing Network.

