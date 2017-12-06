5000 Christmas presents donated to Otara kids

Thousands of children in South Auckland will receive Christmas presents during the week as part of an initiative run by 'Christmas Otara Present Drop'. More than 400 kids from Ferguson Intermediate received the surprising news today.

Organiser Puti Taufa says, “Our group from Otara have provided presents for our local schools since Monday and we'll wrap up on Friday. This is part of the plan because we know that there are families out there that need the help. Some of our kids don't get presents so this is our way of giving back.”

The 'Christmas Otara Present Drop' are donating over 5,000 presents to fifty schools including daycares and kohanga reo.

“We've been given donations from different organisations and families. We also have a Facebook page where our information is available to the public,” says Taufa.

This Friday, Auckland mayor Phil Goff and David Tua will also take part in the initiative, doing drop-offs to wrap up the occasion.