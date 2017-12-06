Topics: Education, Entertainment

5000 Christmas presents donated to Otara kids

By Taroi Black
  • Auckland

Thousands of children in South Auckland will receive Christmas presents during the week as part of an initiative run by 'Christmas Otara Present Drop'.  More than 400 kids from Ferguson Intermediate received the surprising news today.

Organiser Puti Taufa says, “Our group from Otara have provided presents for our local schools since Monday and we'll wrap up on Friday. This is part of the plan because we know that there are families out there that need the help. Some of our kids don't get presents so this is our way of giving back.”

The 'Christmas Otara Present Drop' are donating over 5,000 presents to fifty schools including daycares and kohanga reo. 

“We've been given donations from different organisations and families.  We also have a Facebook page where our information is available to the public,” says Taufa.

This Friday, Auckland mayor Phil Goff and David Tua will also take part in the initiative, doing drop-offs to wrap up the occasion. 

Related stories: Education, Entertainment

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    22 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

No Video Extras found.

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community