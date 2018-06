Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today announced a $46mil investment package for Northland to develop jobs, housing and businesses in the region.

Flanked by an array of high-profile Māori MPs including Winston Peters, Nanaia Mahuta, Kelvin Davis and Shane Jones, Ardern reiterated her commitment to the Tai Tokerau Northland Economic Action Plan - saying it had contributed to bringing down the region's unemployment by 3% in 2017.