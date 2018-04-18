3D tech to assess erosion risk for waahi tapu

By Aroha Treacher
  • North Island: East Coast


The East Coast of New Zealand has the worst erosion issues in the country, but new 3D aerial mapping technology called LiDAR will help control the risks and provide valuable data around waahi tapu and Māori burial sites. 

"There are a lot of koiwi that get disturbed because of erosion, floods and heavy rain.  Koiwi get discovered everywhere, like on our mountain of Titirangi, during forest plantings and when the footpaths and bikeways are built we find them there," says Meng Foon, mayor of Gisborne.

Information collected will help risk assess waahi tapu and allow better business decisions on land use.

"This research will help land shareholders to know where to invest, which parts are good to plant vegetables, where cannabis is growing and everything to do with the land".

The council has received $830,000 as part of the Ministry of Primary Industries Erosion Control Funding Programme and can help unlock the economic potential of Māori land.

"It's really great, the aim is to be able to lift the Māori economy here on the Tairāwhiti because I believe around 35% of the land here is Māori land".

LiDAR is a remote sensing tool which uses laser pulses to generate large amounts of highly-accurate geographical terrain data, and all the data will be free to the public.

More in North Island: East Coast

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    23 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community