39-year-old man arrested for the murder of Don Henry Turei Junior

A 39-year-old man from Porirua has been arrested and charged with the murder of Don Henry Turei Junior.

Turei was killed in a crash on State Highway 35 near Te Kaha, in the Bay of Plenty on 26 November 2016.

The man will appear in the Wellington District Court today.

Earlier this year a 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder, in relation to the death of Mr Turei.

Detective Inspector Lew Warner, Bay of Plenty Field Crime Manager says, “This has been a trying time for the family of Mr Turei and we hope that this additional arrest will help to bring relief to his whanau.

I would like to acknowledge the Police team who have worked tirelessly on this investigation over the last year, and thank the members of the community who contacted us and provided information which assisted with our inquiry.”

Police are still investigating and welcome any further information which may assist with this case.

Please contact Bay of Plenty Police on 07 349 9554 if you can help, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.