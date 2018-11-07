$3.6mil announced for housing in Ratana

The government has announced a total of $3.6mil for Ratana for housing and infrastructure.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who is currently attending the Ratana 100th celebrations.

“$1.9 million investment will support the development of 26 sections on Māori freehold land for whānau to build on, and live in new homes,” says Ardern.

Around 71% of homes in Ratana are owned by whānau or trusts and have been passed down through generations, but with a growing population, more houses are needed.

After a hundred years, the biggest challenge to expanding the settlement is water and power access and it is hoped the allocated funding will solve these issues.

“At the heart of this investment is partnership. It builds on the knowledge that communities and whānau are best placed to determine how to achieve their aspirations,” says Ardern.

Te Puni Kōkiri will lead the government’s partnership and investment and a further $1.7mil is also being set aside for the future development of 34 sections.

Construction work will begin in late 2019.