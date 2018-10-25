312 Hub a place to empower youth

Amiria Puia-Taylor, known as the 'people weaver', is the co-founder of a new community hub in the heart of Onehunga. She's on a mission to help Māori and Moana-Nui-a-Kiwa youth thrive and succeed in the community.

“To develop and maintain their aspirations in things like art, music and hip-hop. People can come in, if they don't know what their potential is, it's unlocked here,” she says.

Puia-Taylor is of Aotearoa (Ngāti Te Ata Waiohua me Ngāti Tiipa), the Cook Islands (Ngāti Karika, Ngāti Vakatini/Bishop), Samoa (Schwalger) and Tahiti (Pomare).

Formally trained with a BA in visual arts and MA in arts management, she's now turning her attention to enable and mobilise youth in her community.

“Rangatahi don't feel comfortable in galleries so we decided to create them their own one so that they can put their own mahi up without the hurdles, without the knowing if they're allowed to or not, minimising that...uncertainty,” says Puia-Taylor.

312 Hub is a social enterprise that brings together artists, community groups and organisations, and provides a platform for the voice of rangatahi to be heard in the governance of Onehunga.

“Everyone is about autonomy, the more we can do for ourselves, the better and all of those rangatahi coming in, they want to design their own posters, they want to host their own events, they don't want other adults doing it for them,” says Puia-Taylor.

Passionate about working with youth, she hopes to expand the importance of arts education and the development of urban contemporary arts for young people.

“We provide the space, we provide the resource, already they're starting to turn their own income and we're able to let their hands go.”

Puia-Taylor says the 312 Hub stands as a safe place for young Māori and indigenous people to find independence.