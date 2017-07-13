31 emergency houses for Hawke's Bay

Hawke's Bay families in crisis are getting help to stop living in cars and motels and into warm homes, with new emergency housing being provided in Napier and Hastings.

"We've got about 90 families on the waiting list for emergency housing in the Hawke's Bay area and that's a lot," says Hope Simonsen, National Housing Manager for Emerge Aotearoa.

Emerge Aotearoa has partnered with health and social services agency Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga through a project named Te Whare Huakina.

"Lots of our whānau are living in motels living in overcrowded situations, in their cars around the area so for us to be able to provide short term accomodation helps them for the interim to get them through winter and help them out for a little while," says James Lyver of the Taiwhenua.

To date they have eight houses ready for families, with plans to have another 23 houses completed by the end of August this year.

Families can only move in if they have been referred by the Ministry of Social Development where they can stay for 12 weeks.

During that time they receive various services to help get them back on their feet including health and financial literacy.