$30m development for new Māori kiwifruit enterprises

Te Tumu Paeroa today announced the suppliers who have won the contracts to build 10 kiwifruit orchards on Māori land in the Bay of Plenty and Gisborne over the next 18 months.

This is part of the $30 million investment in the area to convert nearly 90 hectares of semi- and unproductive land into successful grower businesses.

Southern Cross Horticulture in Tauranga won the contracts for plant-supply of the G3 and Hayward kiwifruit vines, and also for orchard construction and establishment.

Brown Brothers Drilling based in Hamilton won the contract to drill the irrigation bores needed for the 10 new orchards.

“Our focus is entirely on establishing high-performing kiwifruit orchards on Māori land for the benefit of owners,” says Blair Waipara, Land Development Manager at Te Tumu Paeroa, “This land is some of the best horticultural land in New Zealand. We’re proud to be working with highly experienced industry players to create a lasting legacy for generations to come”.

Southern Cross Horticulture CEO Andrew Dunstan says, “Our values align with the vision of Te Tumu Paeroa for Māori land and its owners. We’ve already had experience working together to build and establish Whai Orchard on Matakana Island. We’re looking forward to seeing the results of our contribution making a difference to generations of Māori owners to come.”

Kelly Brown, Company Director of Brown Brothers Drilling, said, “We’re excited to continue to work with Te Tumu Paeroa. We’ve seen the results of the impact high-value horticulture is having in the region over the four generations our business has been operating. We’re bringing to this programme the latest drilling methodologies, local knowledge, and our expertise in the environment and geology.”

Bore drilling and construction of the orchards is set to take place from August this year.

About the Kiwifruit Mobilisation Programme

In April 2017 Te Tumu Paeroa, in partnership with Quayside Holdings, announced a $30m investment programme to build 10 kiwifruit orchards on Māori land in the Bay of Plenty and Gisborne over 18 months. This is the single largest kiwifruit investment ever made on Māori land. Over 90 hectares of semi- and unproductive land will be converted into successful grower businesses for the long-term benefit of owners and their community.

More information about the programme, including drone footage and images of the orchards that have already been established can be found here.