Operation Sweden saw five men and one woman arrested and 30kg of methamphetamine seized.

The six people arrested are from Manukau, Lower Hutt, and Masterton. The arrests follow eleven arrests made last week in Masterton in relation to the same operation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch of the Wellington Drugs and Organised Crime Unit says, “Police are committed to protecting the community from the harm of illegal drugs and the arrests over the last week will go a long way to disrupting the supply chain for methamphetamine in the Wairarapa and the wider Wellington region.”

Two of the arrested are facing chargesin relation to the possession of methamphetamine and the other four are facing collusion to supply methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine charges.

Detective Senior Sergeant Leitch says, “While this drug is destroying the lives of users it is also harming the friends, family, and community surrounding each user.”

Police staff across Counties Manukau, Wairarapa and Wellington have worked closely on Operation Sweden and have managed to recover a large sum of money and confiscate illegal drugs.

Four people have been remanded in custody while two remain on bail.