300 homes to be built in South Auckland

300 new homes will be built in the heart of South Auckland during the next five years.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced that 20 Barrowcliffe Place in Manukau will be developed into a residential neighborhood.

The new neighborhood – Kōtuitui Place – will offer a range of dwellings, from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom houses. At least 50 percent will be sold under an affordable housing scheme and there will be a range of purchase models including rent-to-buy and shared equity to help ensure affordability.

Goff says, “Auckland Council is absolutely committed to working with Government, NGOs and the private sector to accelerate house-building and the provision of social and affordable houses.

The houses planned for this development will be built to a high standard, in a location close to great amenities, transport links, education and job opportunities. These homes reflect the changing needs of Aucklanders, with new dwellings catering for single adults through to large families.”

Kōtuitui Place. Source: Panuku

Manurewa Local Board Chair Angela Dalton supports the announcement and says the development will create more jobs and will help drive the community.

“This is an important first step towards transforming central Manukau into an affordable and sustainable neighborhood and a hub for learning, leisure, and cultural experiences.”

Panuku Chief Executive Roger MacDonald adds that he is delighted to see this development underway.

“Earthworks started in February and construction is expected to begin later in the year with completion of the homes required within five years. Alongside this housing development work is already underway to begin transforming Putney Way into a pedestrian-friendly main street for central Manukau. The street design will be the first of its kind for the area.”