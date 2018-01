Crowds have gathered for the Te Wānanga o Aotearoa Waka Ama Sprint Nationals. This year the competition celebrates their 29th anniversary, but that's not all they're celebrating.

Perhaps the biggest celebration is the large increase of young paddlers this year with over 1200 Under 13 paddlers taking to the water this week.

Organisers say the sport continues to grow in popularity each year with youth, a sure sign that the future of Waka Ama is in safe hands.