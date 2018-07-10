280 new apartments to support homeless in Auckland CBD

A new housing development has been announced to help support homeless and other vulnerable people in Auckland's city centre.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford today unveiled plans to build 280 new purpose-built apartments with onsite wrap-around health and support services.

Twyford says the development will help meet the growing demand for housing in Auckland’s city centre, including an estimated 500 people who are currently sleeping rough according to the Auckland City Mission.

“Supported living is an internationally proven way to house and support chronically homeless people, or those who have a range of complex needs.

“Having a permanent home gives people the safe and stable environment they need to address factors which have led to their homelessness, such as mental health issues and substance abuse,” says Twyford.

The apartments will replace 87 units on the site built more than 60 years ago.

The new units are part of the 6,400 state homes the government will build over the next four years.