27-year-old woman pleads guilty after unprovoked attack

A 27-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to two charges of assault and insulting behaviour after her racial attack was captured on a phone by one of the five victims.

Megan Sarah Louise Walton, of no fixed abode in Auckland, appeared before a judge in the Hamilton District Court this afternoon.

The incident captured on camera happened at the public toilets on State Highway 1 in Huntly. Khan reported the incident to police before uploading it to Facebook where it has been viewed over 700,000 times already.

The accused has been held in custody.