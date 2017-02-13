27-year-old woman to appear in court over alleged racist attack in Huntly

A 27-year-old woman will appear in the Hamilton District Court today over an alleged racist attack in Huntly which was filmed and circulated on social media.

The woman faces a number of charges including assault, assault with a weapon, and offensive language.

The video showed a woman hurling abuse and racial slurs at a group of people at a rest stop in Huntly. It also showed a woman throwing beer cans and launching at the person filming her.

Waikato West Area Commander, Inspector Naila Hassan says, “After being provided with video evidence, staff have acted quickly to make an arrest. Police do not condone threatening behaviour.

Complaints such as these will always be thoroughly investigated by Police, and victims should not hesitate to report incidents to us.”