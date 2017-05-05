23 year-old Gardiner-Toi set to release debut album

Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Ranginui descendant Te Karehana Gardiner-Toi is set to release his debut EP next month.

‘The Grapefruit Skies’ is a collection of original tracks inspired by Gardiner-Toi’s love of soul music.

From the shores of Hokianga to the Big Apple, this album has provided the budding musician with great exposure both at home, and internationally.

Having recently featured in rangatahi collective album 'Pao Pao Pao Volume One', Gardiner-Toi has already gained a large social media following.

In 2015, Gardiner-Toi took out the Emerging Artist section of the Māori Music Awards, the album release will mark another mile-stone in Gardiner Toi’s music career.

A sneak peek feature of the album will be available to the public on May 26 in the form of his soulful single ‘If Only’.