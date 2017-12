2017 Māori Sports Award Winners

Tonight the 27th Māori Sports Awards celebrated the success of Māori athletes across the country and around the world. This annual black-tie event gives athletes the opportunity to celebrate their successes with their peers and whānau.

Here's]s a full list of the winners :

Rongomaraeroa – Māori Sportsperson of the year Sponsored by Trillian Trust

Rugby = Portia Woodman (Ngāpuhi) & Rugby = Rieko Ioane (Te Whānau a Apanui, Ngāpuhi)

Te Tama-ā-Tānenuiarangi – Senior Māori Sportsman Sponsored by Moana

Rugby = Rieko Ioane (Te Whānau a Apanui, Ngāpuhi)

Hineahuone – Senior Māori Sportswoman Sponsored by Fletcher Building

Rugby = Portia Woodman (Ngāpuhi)

Te Tama-ā-Ranginui – Junior Māori Sportsman Sponsored by Mercury

Swimming = Lewis Clarburt (Waikato)

Te Tamāhine-ā-Papatūānuku – Junior Māori Sportswoman Sponsored by Te Wānanga o Aotearoa

Swimming = Latricia-Leight Transom (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Te Rangi, Te Āti Haunui a Pāpārangi)

Ngā Ika-a-Whiro – Māori Sports Team Sponsored by Erhard Trust

NZ World Champion Wool-handling Team = Joel Henare (Ngāti Porou) & Maryanne Baty (Ngāi Tūhoe)

Manukau Institute Technology Scholarship

Danielle Mark (Ngāti Kurī, Ngāti Hine)

Autumn Breeze Cruller (Ngāruahine)

Skills Active Scholarship – Māori Sports Awards Scholarship

Badminton = Erena Calder-Hawkins (Tainui)

Manuka Med Scholarship

MMA, Wrestling, Jiu Jitsu = Jay-Jay Wilson (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāi Te Rangi)

Te Toi Huarewa – Māori Sportsperson with a Disability Sponsored by Auckland University Technology

Para-Athletics = Holly Robinson (Ngāi Tahu)

Māui Tikitiki-ā-Taranga – Māori Sports Administrator Sponsored by Carrus Group

Shearing/Rugby = Mavis Mullins MNZM (Rāngitane, Te Atihaunui-A-Pāpārangi)

Te Maru Ō Tūmatauenga – Māori Sports Coach Sponsored By NZ Community Trust

7s Rugby = Allan Bunting (Tūhourangi)

Te Aratiatia – Māori Umpire/Referee Sponsored By The Four Winds Foundation

Shearing = Ronald Akuhata King (Ngāti Awa, Ngāi Te Rangi)

Māori in World Champion Teams Sponsored by ACC Sportsmart

Black Ferns 2017 World Rugby Champions

Black Ferns Sevens 2016/17 World Series Champions

NZ U/2Os 2017 World Rugby Champions

NZ Black Sox World Softball Champions

NZ U/21 Netball World Youth Cup Winners

NZ Lawn Bowls World Fours Champions

Individual Māori World Champions Sponsored by Auckland Council

Extreme Kayaking Sam Sutton (Ngāti Tūwharetoa)

Shearing John Kirkpatrick (Ngāti Porou)

Wool-handling Joel Henare (Ngāti Porou)

Mountain-biking Sam Gaze (Te Atiawa)

Canoe-racing Lisa Carrington mnzm (Ngāti Porou, Te Aitanga-ā-māhaki)

Lawn-bowls Shannon Mcilroy (Ngāti Porou)

Bodybuilding Teneka Hyndman (Ngāti Tūwharetoa)

Weightlifting Natasha Cranmer (Tainui)

Weightlifting Mihi Nemani (Ngāpuhi)

Wood-chopping Jason Wynyard mnzm (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāpuhi)

These sports awards are hosted by Te Tohu Taakaro o Aotearoa Charitable Trust.