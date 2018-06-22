200 free workshops to boost Māori businesses

A programme that will deliver 200 free workshops to help Māori businesses succeed and flourish has been launched today.

Minister Nanaia Mahuta says the programme, called Pakihi, "is a new series of free workshops and mentoring designed to help Māori businesses move forward, flourish and succeed.

"No matter what stage of business growth people are at - Pakihi will provide the right support and direction. It will allow businesses to develop to their potential whether at pre-start-up, start-up or growth stage," says Mahuta.

The programme will be delivered by Te Wānanga o Aotearoa with business management companies Aotahi Limited and Crowe Horwath.

"Each Māori business participating in Pakihi workshops will receive free one-on-one mentoring with a business coach. They will also get new skills, a growth plan and connections with other business support organisations and networking with other Māori businesses."

The programme will run across 25 locations in Aotearoa from next month until October next year.

Pakihi is supported by Te Pūnaha Hiringa: Māori Innovation Fund which is managed by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

This fund sits under He Kai kei aku Ringa -the Crown-Māori strategy for Māori Economic Development, co-led by Te Puni Kōkiri and MBIE.