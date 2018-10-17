18,000 crosses for WWI memorial field

Over 18,000 crosses have been placed in front of the Auckland Museum for Armistice Day.

The crosses at the Auckland Domain make up one of four regional Fields of Remembrance across the country set to mark the 100th anniversary of the ending of the First World War, on Armistice Day, 11 November. The other memorials are in Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

The 18,277 crosses at the Domain are etched with the names of every soldier and nurse from the region who died in service during World War I. A total of 103,000 New Zealanders served overseas during the war.

Red poppies symbolising hope and regrowth have been placed by every cross.

The regional Fields of Remembrance project was begun in 2015, with the number of crosses increasing progressively each year in line with the number of deaths from 1915 to 1918.

The memorial field will be officially opened on Saturday 20 October 2018, at 9.00am at the Cenotaph, Auckland Domain.

It will remain in place until Tuesday 20 November 2018.