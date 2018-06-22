$1.7mil to help Hawke's Bay youth into employment

By Aroha Treacher
  • North Island: East Coast

Hawke's Bay youth have got a helping hand from the government with funding of $1.7mil through the He Poutama Rangatahi fund which aims to get more young people employed, educated and into training.


He Poutama Rangatahi will help around 500 Hawke's Bay young people up-skill.


"The youth face so many challenges in communities like this one and we recognised that these communities need our support," says Minister for Employment Willie Jackson.


"I think the numbers are over 25 per cent, I think are unemployed in that age group for our rangatahi, and I think a lot of them want to work but they just haven't got the qualifications or the skills that go with it," says George Reedy, CEO of Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga.


$258,000 will be given to the Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga Takatū Youth Mentoring programme , which helps young people get their driver's license.


"It not just gives them a license, it gives them an opportunity to get into work and decreases the chances of them being caught by the police and things like that and going down the wrong pathway," he says.


Funding means the Hastings District Council can hire more staff.


"We know that the business community out there, particularly around our trades, are looking for young people to be trained and to go into apprenticeships and we know there's a great deal of work because our economy is very strong," says Sandra Hazlehurst, Hastings Mayor.


He Poutama Rangatahi funding has also been announced in other small towns, Te Tairāwhiti, Opotiki and Te Taitokerau.


"Next month we'll be turning our attention to the big cities like Auckland and Wellington and get the right strategy implemented for our people living in those cities," says Jackson.


The pilot scheme is aimed at people aged 15-24.

