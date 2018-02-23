$17mil govt boost for Northland

Northland is to receive a shot in the arm in the form of $17mil from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) to help create jobs, improve infrastructure and develop tourism.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says, “Northland has enormous untapped potential and – after years of neglect – I’m looking forward to seeing what the PGF can do in partnership with the region to transform this beautiful part of the country.”

He says Northland is severely restricted in its capacity to cash in on the growing tourism sector and the region should capitalise on its potential.

The funding will go towards supporting two cultural centres in Opononi and Whangarei as well as a Tōtara industry pilot scheme and a long-awaited roading project to improve safety and reduce congestion.

This comes after the total fund of about $61 million was dispersed to the most in-need regional economies in the hope of lifting gross domestic product in regional areas.

Mr Jones says, “This is just the beginning for Northland with further announcements expected in the coming weeks.”