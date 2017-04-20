16-year-old boy hit and killed by train while out running

A 16 year-old local boy who had gone for a run had been hit by a train.

Police and other emergency services were called to the Ranui Train Station at around 6.55am this morning.

Senior Sargent Richie Thompson says tragically, it appears that the young man had been wearing headphones and had been unaware of the train approaching as he crossed the tracks.

He died at the scene.

Family members who were looking for the boy after he was late arriving home saw the emergency services and learned of his death at the scene.

Police and Victim Support are doing everything they can to support them at this difficult time.

“This is the scenario that every parent fears the most and we extend our utmost sympathies to the boy’s family.

It was a very emotional scene for all involved” says Senior Sargent Thompson.

The boy’s name will not be released today as extended family are still being told.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.