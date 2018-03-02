16 West Auckland homes cleared for 82 new ones

Sixteen houses built in 1940 once stood on Thom Street in New Lynn. But now, they'll make way for a new 82 houses that will house almost 300 people. Minister of Housing, Phil Twyford says the homes are aimed at reducing homelessness and to alleviate the growing pressure on the rental market.

The opening of the new site was celebrated today by local iwi, dignitaries and members of the community.

Twyford says, "Today is a down payment, its an indication of this government's seriousness to fix this housing crisis."

"Our government has given Housing NZ the green light to ramp up house building all over New Zealand, not just Auckland, cause we know that building more state houses is the single best thing we can do to fix the housing crisis and take the pressure off an already stressed housing market," he adds.

Work on the new houses begins this month and it's expected that people will start moving in from mid-2018.