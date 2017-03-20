$1.6 mill for new classrooms at New Plymouth Kura Kaupapa

A soil turning ceremony today marked the start of a $1.6 million construction project in New Plymouth at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Pi’ipi’inga Kakano Mai Rangiatea.

The project will include four new classroom blocks which will help the kura accommodate an increase in students as more whānau in the region choose Māori medium education for their children.

Associate Education Minister Nikki Kaye says, “At Te Pi’ipi’inga Kakano Mai Rangiatea the $1.6 million project will deliver four extra classrooms to help meet roll growth."

Local school Spotswood College will also receive a $2 million learning support centre for students with special education needs.

“The Spotswood College Learning Support Centre will be a state-of-the-art facility, which will replace an existing building with weathertightness issues.

The new centre will be the equivalent of four learning spaces, compared to the existing single classroom facility. This will help cater for projected roll growth in the region.



It’s essential that students with learning support needs receive the same educational opportunities as their peers, and the new facility will help ensure this happens. It will be located at the heart of the school, so that students feel included in the wider school community," says Ms Kaye.

The projects are set to deliver an innovative learning environment, with flexible learning spaces to enable different ways of teaching and learning. Classrooms will also include the latest IT infrastructure to support digital learning, and high standards of acoustics, lighting and ventilation.

Ms Kaye adds, “We want students to learn in environments that inspire them to achieve to the best of their abilities, which is why we’re transforming schools to address legacy issues such as old, leaky buildings, and providing the extra classrooms needed to accommodate growing rolls.”

Construction on both New Plymouth projects is expected to be completed by September this year.