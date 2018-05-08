$1.5mil to support Opōtiki youth employment

More than $1.5mil is being funded to support youth employment in Opōtiki.

Employment Minister Willie Jackson says the funding go towards two pilot projects as part of the He Poutama Rangatahi initiative.

"The latest Statistics NZ figures show that one in eight young people under the age of 25 aren't earning or learning," says Jackson.

“This is the harsh reality that many of our rangatahi face, particularly in regions like the Eastern Bay of Plenty.”

Te Pou Oranga o Whakatōhea will receive up to $1mil over three years to establish a work-readiness programme underpinned by pastoral care for 16 to 24-year-olds currently not in employment, education or training.

They will also establish a distance learning hub so young people can enter tertiary studies without leaving Opōtiki.

A further $753,000 will be committed over three years to the Whakaatu Whanaunga Trust to support a work fit programme that will target youth most at risk of long-term unemployment.

"These are only the first steps we are taking to support youth employment in this region. Raising the education and skill levels is key to building a prosperous community and giving more positive choices to young people,” says Jackson.