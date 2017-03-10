$150,000 to help develop and grow rangatahi Māori

Youth Minister Nikki Kaye has announced a new $150,000 partnership to help grow and develop rangatahi Māori from Auckland and Northland.

Kaye says, “This investment will support the education organisation and social enterprise Te Whare Hukahuka to deliver their governance programme Ka Eke Poutama.

Ka Eke Poutama is about growing the skills of young Maori leaders to prepare them for governance roles on the boards of organisations such as schools, councils, NGOs, iwi and community organisations and businesses.”

The investment will enable 55 young Maori to receive mentoring, develop their leadership skills and learn practical skills about growing an organisation and creating pathways to connect them to governance roles.

“I want more young Maori sitting at board tables so they can help shape decisions that affect schools, businesses and communities,” says Ms Kaye.

“Too often we have older people trying to design initiatives for young people, without a good understanding of how the young people themselves will respond to a particular initiative.

“The young leaders from this programme will go on to have a powerful impact in their communities, not only in terms of what they will deliver as leaders, but as great role models for other young Maori and young people.”

Participants will also receive actual experience on boards, as well as be given the opportunity to connect with Maori community organisations.

“This investment is being made under the Partnership Fund, which sees the Government co-invest with business, philanthropic, iwi and other partners to grow youth development opportunities,” says Ms Kaye.

“The Partnership Fund is contributing around $50,000 towards the programme, with the other funding coming from a range of partners including Te Puni Kokiri, ATEED, The Southern Initiative, Hapai te Hauora Trust, Ngati Whatua o Orakei and other iwi organisations.

“More than $2.3 million of partnerships for a range of youth development opportunities have been announced so far in 2017, so the partnership model is delivering great results.”