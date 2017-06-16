$1.5 million to boost Māori enterprise growth

Ministers Te Ururoa Flavell and Simon Bridges have announced a $1.5 million government package of initiatives to boost Māori enterprise growth at the he kai kei aku ringa, E Rere - Māori economy conference in Rotorua today.

Hundreds gathered at the He Kai Kei Aku Ringa - E Rere conference in Rotorua today in the name of Māori economic development.

Minister of Māori Development Te Ururoa Flavell says, "People have arrived here to renew and revive He Kai Kei Aku Ringa as a strategy and as a way forward for Māori enterprise."

He Kai Kei Aku Ringa is the Crown-Māori Economic Partnership and the Crown's Māori economic development strategy. Today, new 'ambitious' targets were announced along with 1.5 million dollars' worth of initiatives to boost Māori enterprise.

Taranaki descendant Jamie Tuuta says, "This hui is a good opportunity for the Māori world to come together and discuss the way forward for Māori leading into the future"

"The government has funding and resources available within The Ministry of Primary Industries, MSD and throughout various government departments, they are here to support. The most important thing is us, we need to challenge ourselves and utilize He Kai Kei Aku Ringa, I myself shall build my house," adds Flavell.

Flavell also announced the opening of another round of Te Pūnaha Hiringa: Māori Innovation Fund and Bridges launched a guide to help investors understand the Māori economy culture and people.