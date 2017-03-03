14 years of abuse under state care, fuelling the fire to fight back

Abuse of many children under State care is an issue that spans several decades. More than 100,000 of them were put into state institutions between the 1950s and 1990s.

Paora Crawford Moyle was placed into state care at the age of 5. She abused for 14 years and her experience has fuelled her fire to fight for other kids within the system. She says that the enquiry will a pivotal point of change that needs to happen now.

“We need to know that a length and breadth of how many children were systemically abused, it's not individuals you can’t keep on putting it on the individuals, this is a systemic problem and we do have systemic racism going on, and all children who come through the system are made vulnerable”

The president of the Māori Woman's Welfare League Prue Kapua is one of the many leaders who have signed a petition to re-evaluate new CYFS legislation currently being pushed through parliament.

Prue Kapua national president of the Māori Women's Welfare League says that The relevance of the enquiry is that were also going through a time when there's new legislation that's looking at children in care and protection and rangatahi going into youth residences and we have to make sure that we don’t go back to these dark issues of the past.

The petition currently has 4568 signatures. To find more information go to www.neveragain.co.nz