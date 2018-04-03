1,300 petition against Waikeria mega-prison proposal

Over one thousand people have petitioned to put a stop to a new mega-prison being proposed in Waikeria.

With the potential to hold 3,000 people, the new billion-dollar prison would become the largest of its kind in the country.

The action follows the release of a report last week from the prime minister's chief science advisor which says New Zealand's justice system is broken and building new prisons is not the answer.

Reporter Mānia Clarke will have more details on this story later today on Te Kāea.