1,300 petition against Waikeria mega-prison proposal

Over one thousand people have petitioned to put a stop to a new mega-prison being proposed in Waikeria.

With the potential to hold 3,000 people, the new billion-dollar prison would become the largest of its kind in the country.

The action follows the release of a report last week from the prime minister's chief science advisor which says New Zealand's justice system is broken and building new prisons is not the answer.

