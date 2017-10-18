12 arrests made in Central District operation

Following a 10-month-long operation in Manawatū, Central Police have arrested 12 people today with more arrests to be expected.

The investigation dubbed Operation Crust, was launched after Police identified a small number of individuals in Feilding, were contributing to criminal activity in the wider Manawatū area.

Detective Inspector Ross McKay, Field Crime Manager for the Central District says Operation Crust was an innovative approach to a problem, aimed at preventing future harm in the community allegedly inflicted by these individuals and their associates.

He said that Feilding is a close-knit and supportive community and the impact of this operation will be felt across the Manawatū.

Those arrested face a range of charges including possession and distribution of methamphetamine, firearms possession, money laundering and burglary.

As a result of the investigation, Inspector McKay says a process to restrain assets is also underway.

The alleged offenders are due to appear in Palmerston North and Whanganui District Courts today and tomorrow.

He says police have also identified other persons of interest. Police Liaison Officers will also be working with families of those involved moving forward.

Inspector McKay says as well as reducing reoffending, by 2021 Police aim to reduce serious crime victimisations by 10,000.

Anyone with information about criminal activity in their area should contact their local Police or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.