$10mil to go towards improving Māori justice outcomes

Police Minister Paula Bennett and Justice Minister Amy Adams have today announced $10 million for initiatives to improve Māori justice outcomes.



The first initiative to be funded is a services hub which aims to prevent offending and reoffending. It will receive $4.73 million to deliver four new whānau-centred justice services, co-designed by the justice sector and Christchurch-based urban Māori organisation Ngā Maata Waka.

The services are:

- A program that aims to prevent at-risk young Māori from offending by assisting them to build positive whānau relationships and engage with their culture through activities such as kapa haka and te reo.

- Intensive mentoring for young people who have offended.

- Support for women in prison, their children and temporary caregivers.

- Support for young people to obtain driver licences.



“Police, with support from Corrections, will lead the delivery of these services in partnership with Ngā Hau e Whā marae. I’m hopeful that as the programmes start delivering results we’ll be able to develop further programmes for future iwi, Māori and justice sector services,” says Mrs Bennett.