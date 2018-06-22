$105mil for Heretaunga Tamatea treaty settlement

Twenty three marae in the Hawkes Bay region will be granted $1.1 million each, following the $100 million settlement of the Heretaunga Tamatea claims bill last night in Parliament. Amongst the financial and commercial redress, the grant will benefit hapū with their cultural revitalisation programme.

After eight years Heretaunga Tamatea iwi have finally seen through their Deed of Settlement.

Treaty negotiator for the iwi Brian Morris says "We've been on this settlement journey for many years and now it has finally come to an end."

They're the fifth largest Treaty Settlement to date with $100 million to redress crown land acquired in the 1840s and 50s by deception and secrecy.

Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP Meka Whaitiri says "The people of Heretaunga Tamatea lost 1.2million hectares from 1850 to 1900. That's the very productive flats of Heretaunga where we now have grape or wine growers we have apple growers and of course down into Tamatea where we've got farmers."

Iwi areas of interests extend to Kaweka Forest in the north along Ruahine Ridgeline to Pōrangahau in the South. The rohe encompasses five major river systems including Tūtaekurī, Ngaruroro, Tukituki, Maraetōtara and the Pōrangahau/Tāurekaitai.

Treaty Minister Andrew Little says "I think like all Settlements we get to come to grips with the history. Crown gets to understand what it has done and the impact, in this case, Heretaunga Tamatea and we start to look forward, we start to look ahead."

Amongst the redress is the return of popular tourist sight to Cape Kidnappers Gannet and Nature reserves as well as $5 million directed towards the sustainability of Te Aute College.

Minister Little says "We know we've still got some issues to resolve particularly around the Glasgow leases cause that's important for the future of Te Aute College but this is a chance now to think of both of us equally as partners to think about the future and what lies ahead."

The legislations marks full and final settlement of historical claims of Heretaunga Tamatea.