Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Housing Minister Phil Twyford paid a visit to Te Puea Marae this morning, where they announced a $100 million investment into tackling New Zealand's homelessness crisis.

The majority of the funds will be earmarked for the Housing First programme, with the rest being used to provide 1,500 short term houses.

Ardern also voiced a desire to work with other marae and support services to work on the issue.