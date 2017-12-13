The Auckland Council has included more funding for kauri dieback protection as a topic for consultation in its 10-year budget. These include potential fuel tax, environmental protection and potential rates levels.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says, "This 10-year budget will see transport infrastructure spending increase to $11bil over the next decade and small targeted rates to tackle longstanding environmental issues in our region.”

Goff says there will be no more passing the buck on the environment due to a proposed 'targeted' rate amounting to $1.70 per week which will be used to clean streams, beaches and waterways and protect kauri, forests and native bird life.

"The 10-year budget gets our region moving and protects our natural environment while keeping rate rises low. The average household in Auckland will see their rates rise by only 1.4 percent as a result of this 10-year budget,” says Goff.

Chair of the Finance and Performance Committee Ross Clow says the topics will enable a detailed discussion with Aucklanders around serious issues regarding the region’s future.

He says, "We have worked hard over a number of months to reach this point, and now it is important that we take the time to listen to our communities and get their views on the proposals on the table.

"For instance, the potential $100mil earmarked to tackle kauri dieback disease in this 10-year budget is a huge increase compared against the $5mil which is in the current one.”

Consultations on the budget will take place between 28 February and 28 March 2018.