Women gather to peacefully protest Donald Trump's inauguration

A sea of women gathered in peaceful protest against Donald Trump's inauguration as President of America. In the Washington DC, well known figures like Scarlett Johansson led the campaign wanting to unify all women across the country to stand up for key American issues.

From what started as a Facebook post, organisers are hoping this uprising will draw more attention to issues like reproductive rights, immigration and civil rights.

Not only in the capital itself but in major cities all across America.

Across the other side of the world, Donald Trump's mother Mary Ann MacLeod and her lineage to the Isle of Lewis in Scotland is being looked at very closely.

Bill Lawson/ Genealogist says, “It's like taking part of our land into their history too.”

MacLeod is known for keeping her Gaelic language and returning home often, while none of Mr Trump's relations on Lewis were willing to speak publicly but there is a plan to record and collate Mr Trump's Isle of Lewis DNA.

Councillor John A MacIver says, “It would be good if something here comes out of this. I know things didn't go well for his golf plans in the east of Scotland but maybe we could offer him some land in Tolsta, there's a nice beach there too. Maybe he could build a golf course for us there someday.”

Locals think Trump has a fondness for the people of this island and it was the Lewis blood in him that helped win the election.

But the Lewis folk, they will have to wait and see the results of the findings.